Ramaphosa delivers clear analysis of South Africa's problems. But will he act on them?

By Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, Stellenbosch University
State of the nation addresses offer government an opportunity to speak directly to its citizens. It can offer reassurances that its policies and actions speak to issues of their greatest concern.

In South Africa, public opinion surveys have repeatedly shown that South Africans rank unemployment, crime and corruption as the three most important issues facing the country. Others include housing and water. In recent years corruption has moved up the list of priorities.

