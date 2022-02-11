Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Winter Olympics 2022: do athletes have to contend with high levels of air pollution?

By Zongbo Shi, Professor of Atmospheric Biogeochemistry, University of Birmingham
Chengxu Tong, PhD Candidate in Environmental Health and Risk Management, University of Birmingham
Thousands of athletes are now competing in Winter Olympics events across three places in China – Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. But given that air pollution in many Chinese cities is high, does it pose a threat to the athletes?

Air quality in Beijing has improved hugely in the last 10 years. This is primarily measured by the mass concentration of PM2.5, which refers to particulate matter of less than 2.5 micrometers which can enter into human lungs and is the most dangerous air pollutant. Annual average…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


