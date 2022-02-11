Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court's ruling on Alabama voting map could open the door to a new Wild West of state redistricting

By Henry L. Chambers Jr., Professor of Law, University of Richmond
Share this article
Alabama will be allowed to keep a congressional map that critics say disadvantages Black voters. That does not bode well for 2022 midterms, argues a law scholar.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF denounces harassment of Kyrgyz investigative video reporters
~ Shots fired at Bissau journalist’s home one day after armed attack on his radio station
~ LGBT+ history: the bold, very British resistance to section 28
~ Ramaphosa delivers clear analysis of South Africa's problems. But will he act on them?
~ Winter Olympics 2022: do athletes have to contend with high levels of air pollution?
~ The advantages of museum philanthropy that builds staff diversity rather than new wings and galleries
~ Puerto Rico has a plan to recover from bankruptcy — but the deal won't ease people's daily struggles
~ 4 ways to help STEM majors stay the course
~ Why badgers are unfairly demonised - and what we can do to help
~ This god shoots love darts – but no, it's not Cupid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter