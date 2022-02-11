Tolerance.ca
This god shoots love darts – but no, it's not Cupid

By Jeffery D. Long, Professor of Religion and Asian Studies, Elizabethtown College
With the coming of Valentine’s Day, images of a chubby Cupid aiming his arrows of love at unwary humans’ hearts seem to be everywhere.

The Cupid that Americans see splashed across greeting cards and chocolate boxes began life as a Roman God of love and desire, based on his Greek counterpart, Eros. The word erotic is even drawn from his name.

What is less well known in the Western world is that Eros has a…The Conversation


