Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does language policy in Tanzania discriminate against community languages?

By Hannah Gibson
Share this article
We argue the language policy in Tanzania is discriminatory as it prioritises Swahili, and by doing so, negatively impacts communities who don’t use Swahili as their main language.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Kosovo: Media freedom organisations call for an immediate end to the denigrating campaign against journalists
~ L'opacité autour du commerce des armes en Afrique est dangereuse: voici pourquoi
~ How your brain wrestles with the ethics of eating animals
~ Radio is thriving in South Africa: 80% are tuning in
~ 'Levelling up' the UK is a golden opportunity for climate action – but the government is failing
~ View from The Hill: Peter Dutton accuses Liberal rebels of breaking undertakings
~ Why don't most people with COVID need to test for another 30 days, even if they're re-exposed?
~ Uganda: Ensure Justice for Detained, Tortured Author
~ Thomas Sankara murder trial
~ Kremlin rebuffs Emmanuel Macron's interpretation of his visît to Moscow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter