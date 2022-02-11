Tolerance.ca
Radio is thriving in South Africa: 80% are tuning in

By Tanja Bosch, Associate Professor in Media Studies and Production, University of Cape Town
Almost three decades into democracy, radio is thriving in South Africa. Radio listenership in the country is consistently higher than the global average. And it in fact increased during the COVID-19 lockdowns of the past two years.

This is perhaps not surprising given that radio acts as a companion and that people were confined to their homes and so more likely to tune in,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


