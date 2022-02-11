Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Levelling up' the UK is a golden opportunity for climate action – but the government is failing

By Jacob Ainscough, Senior Research Associate in Environmental Governance, Lancaster University
Economists no longer talk of decarbonisation as a cost; climate action is now widely seen as an investment. Like any investment in new economic sectors, money spent is expected to be more than made back by the benefits it brings.

Since the 1970s, one sector of the UK economy which has particularly benefited from government support is finance. The UK finance…The Conversation


