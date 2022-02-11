Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yangon arrest brings number of media workers currently held in Myanmar to 60

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Thu Rein Kyaw, co-founder and coordinator of the Media Top 4 news outlet, who was arrested in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, two days after the first anniversary of the military coup, bringing the number of media collaborators currently held by the military to 60. RSF has confirmed that, in the continuing relentless crackdown on the media, Thu Rein Kyaw (ကိုသူရိန်ကျော် in Burmese) was arrested when soldiers raided and searched his apartment


