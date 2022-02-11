Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Heat waves hit the poor hardest – a new study calculates the rising impact on those least able to adapt to the warming climate

By Mojtaba Sadegh, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, Boise State University
John Abatzoglou, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of California, Merced
Mohammad Reza Alizadeh, Ph.D. Candidate in Engineering, McGill University
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity – being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.The Conversation


