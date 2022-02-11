Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Ensure Justice for Detained, Tortured Author

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Ugandan author of "Greedy Barbarian," Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, at his home in Iganga district in Eastern Uganda, May 11, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa (Nairobi) – Ugandan authorities should urgently investigate reports that military officers tortured the exiled satirical writer and government critic Kakwenza Rukirabashaija while he was forcibly disappeared for 14 days, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should unconditionally drop any charges against the author and ensure that all security officials implicated in his torture and enforced disappearance…


© Human Rights Watch -


