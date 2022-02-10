Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life is (still) a Cabaret: revisiting Bob Fosse's groundbreaking film, 50 years on

By Gregory Camp, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
In the 1970s, many critics and filmgoers had given up on the movie musical. While the mid-60s had seen the phenomenal successes of The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and My Fair Lady, most subsequent attempts to adapt hit Broadway shows or develop new film musicals did not make back anything close to their large budgets.

A more radical approach was needed: not one that would…


© The Conversation


