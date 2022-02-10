Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Old gold: how action sports athletes are challenging age stereotypes and redefining lifelong physical activity

By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Physical Culture, University of Waikato
Belinda Wheaton, Professor, School of Sport, Health and Human Performance, University of Waikato
Nick Maitland, Lecturer | Pūkenga in Sports Management and Marketing, University of Canterbury
Share this article
As the Winter Olympics are showing, the unique cultures of action sports seem to support long careers among the top athletes – something other sports and society in general could learn from.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ National parks are not enough – we need landholders to protect threatened species on their property
~ Life is (still) a Cabaret: revisiting Bob Fosse's groundbreaking film, 50 years on
~ Non-Indigenous Australians shouldn't fear a First Nations Voice to Parliament
~ Children are being used as 'human shields' in Syria – what is the world doing about it?
~ Universities had record job losses, but not as many as feared – and the worst may be over
~ Two reasons behind the dwindling roles of Indonesia's two largest Muslim organisations in urban communities
~ Pressure Mounts on Sri Lanka to Reform Abusive Law
~ Ontario’s 'affordable housing' task force report does not address the real problems
~ What the mythical Cupid can teach us about the meaning of love and desire
~ Exploring Antarctica's hidden under-ice rivers and their role in future sea-level rise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter