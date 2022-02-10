Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pressure Mounts on Sri Lanka to Reform Abusive Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Police Special Task Force is deployed after eight inmates were killed in a prison incident in Mahara, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 30, 2020.  © 2020 Akila Jayawardana/NurPhoto via AP Sri Lanka’s government has recently unveiled a bill to amend its abusive Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), the Foreign Ministry hailing it as a “most progressive step” towards bringing the notorious law in line with “international best practice”. But the European Union is not buying it, and that may mean trouble for the government. The proposed amendments were…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


