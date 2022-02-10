Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s 'work-first' approach to benefits hurts mothers

By Kate Andersen, Research associate, Social Policy and Social Work, University of York
Share this article
The Way to Work scheme will increase the pressure of benefits sanctions, which is particularly damaging for women and mothers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Iraq: New documentary highlights plight of Yezidi child soldiers who survived Islamic State
~ The push for 'researcher entrepreneurs' could be a step backward for gender equity
~ National parks are not enough - we need landholders to protect threatened species on their property
~ What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System's building blocks
~ Vital Signs: small businesses need a national support plan to survive shadow lockdowns
~ As the Coalition plays up China fears ahead of an election, how might Albanese position himself?
~ The risk of concussion lurks at the Super Bowl – and in all other sports
~ Childhood adversity is a 'cause of causes' of adult illnesses and mental health problems
~ Shaming and exorbitant costs stop Kuwaitis from reaching psychiatric help
~ Yangon arrest brings number of media professionals currently held in Myanmar to 60
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter