Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National parks are not enough - we need landholders to protect threatened species on their property

By Stephen Kearney, PhD student, The University of Queensland
April Reside, Lecturer, The University of Queensland
James Watson, Professor, The University of Queensland
Rebecca Louise Nelson, Associate Professor in Law, The University of Melbourne
Rebecca Spindler, Adjunct Professor, UNSW Sydney
Vanessa Adams, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of Geography and Spatial Sciences, University of Tasmania
Over the last decade, the area protected for nature in Australia has shot up by almost half. Our national reserve system now covers 20% of the country.

That’s a positive step for the thousands of species teetering on the edge of extinction. But it’s only a step.

What we desperately need to help these species fully recover is to protect them across their range. And that means…The Conversation


