Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Childhood adversity is a 'cause of causes' of adult illnesses and mental health problems

By Robert Maunder, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Toronto
Jon Hunter, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Toronto
One in three children experiences abuse or neglect. These adverse events increase lifelong risks for chronic diseases and mental health issues, creating a public health hazard hiding in plain sight.The Conversation


