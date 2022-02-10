Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yangon arrest brings number of media professionals currently held in Myanmar to 60

By asie2
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Thu Rein Kyaw, co-founder and coordinator of the Media Top 4 news outlet, who was arrested in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, two days after the first anniversary of the military coup, bringing the number of media collaborators currently held by the military to 60. RSF has confirmed that, in the continuing relentless crackdown on the media, Thu Rein Kyaw (ကိုသူရိန်ကျော် in Burmese) was arrested when soldiers raided and searched his apartment


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ How forgotten beans could help fight malnutrition in Africa
~ Why age verification is another flawed attempt to regulate online pornography in the UK
~ The Ukraine-Russia standoff is a troubling watershed moment for NATO
~ How autonomous underwater robots can spot oil plumes after an ocean spill
~ Trudeau should have withdrawn Canada from the 2022 Beijing Olympics after reports of Chinese residential schools
~ The Black Death was not as widespread or catastrophic as long thought – new study
~ Toilet taboo: we need to stop being squeamish about recycling human waste
~ The government's 'work-first' approach to benefits hurts mothers
~ Beijing 2022: environmental cost of world's first Winter Olympics without natural snow – expert Q+A
~ Electroconvulsive therapy: calls to have it suspended ignore the evidence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter