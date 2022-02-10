Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Trudeau should have withdrawn Canada from the 2022 Beijing Olympics after reports of Chinese residential schools

By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Janice Forsyth, Associate Professor, Sociology & Director, Indigenous Studies, Western University
Last June, Canada’s delegation to the United Nations was part of an international effort calling for UN inspectors to have free and unfettered access to China’s Xinjiang region to assess reports of human rights violations against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims.

Chinese UN representative Jiang Duan promptly fired back,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


