Human Rights Observatory

Beijing 2022: environmental cost of world's first Winter Olympics without natural snow – expert Q+A

By Madeleine Orr, Lecturer in Sport Ecology, Loughborough University
The 24th Winter Olympic Games are underway in the Chinese capital, but winter itself seems far away. To counter the lack of cold weather, the organisers are using vast quantities of water and energy to supply the events with fake snow.

What are the consequences of maintaining artificial winter conditions on this scale? Madeleine Orr, a sport ecologist in the Institute for Sport Business at Loughborough University, considers the tournament’s environmental scorecard.

We spoke to her for The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


