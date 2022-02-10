Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: why a negotiated settlement will be tough to achieve

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tatyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, National University Odesa Law Academy
Intense negotiations over the past several days seem to indicate that there might be a diplomatic way out of Ukraine crisis. This will neither be quick nor easy, but even difficult and protracted negotiations are preferable to the spectre of further armed conflict.

However, some of the topics of discussion raise new concerns without solving existing ones. One of these is Vladimir Putin’s insistence,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


