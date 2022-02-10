Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: Russia probably won't turn off the gas, but the problem won't go away any time soon

By Michael Bradshaw, Professor of Global Energy, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
One of the key issues raised by the crisis on the Ukraine borders is the future of Europe’s gas supply. As talks have foundered over the past month, Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom warned of the low levels of gas in European storage facilities.

The US and Europe, meanwhile, have threatened that unless Russia backs down and moves its troops away from the Ukraine border, sanctions could include scrapping…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


