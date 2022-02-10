Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Genetic diversity is key in conservation: here's a list to help manage lion populations

By Laura Bertola, Postdoctoral fellow at Copenhagen University, Leiden University
Biodiversity exists at three different levels: diversity between ecosystems, between species, and within species. The genetic diversity that exists within a species is what enables the species to evolve and adapt. Many studies have shown that genetic diversity provides resilience against extinction.

Conserving biodiversity, then, means more than preventing the extinction of a species. It also means preventing loss of genetic diversity within that species.

One way of losing genetic diversity is when populations go extinct in a particular location and specific


