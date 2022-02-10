Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Only 3 out of 21 states in Greater Middle East loyal to the US

Share this article
According General Michael Kurilla, the next commander of the United States Central Command for the Greater Middle East (CentCom), 18 of the 21 states in this region have signed an undertaking with China under its New Silk Road program. It is not known exactly which are the three states still loyal to the USA. N.B.: The Pentagon does not have the same definition of the Greater Middle East as the one used by the State Department (see (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ CALCULATED REPRESSION: STIGMATIZATION AND ARBITRARY DETENTION FOR POLITICAL REASONS IN VENEZUELA DRAFT
~ Venezuela: New research shows how calculated repression by Maduro government could constitute the crime against humanity of persecution
~ Facts and figures: Calculated repression in Venezuela
~ If Russia invades Ukraine, what could happen to natural gas supplies to Europe? Podcast
~ What makes a fruit flavorful? Artificial intelligence can help optimize cultivars to match consumer preferences
~ In countries more biased against women, higher COVID-19 death rates for men might not tell an accurate story
~ No-knock warrants, a relic of the 'war on drugs,' face renewed criticism after Minneapolis death
~ The shameful stories of environmental injustices at Japanese American incarceration camps during WWII
~ A brief history of the NFL, 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' the Super Bowl and their tangled saga of patriotism and dissent
~ Inmates' hunger strikes take powerful stands against injustice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter