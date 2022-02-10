Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Deported Cameroonian Asylum Seekers Suffer Serious Harm

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – Cameroonian authorities subjected dozens of asylum seekers deported by the United States to serious human rights violations between 2019 and 2021, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. February 10, 2022 “How Can You Throw Us Back?” Asylum Seekers Abused in the US and Deported to Harm in Cameroon Download the full report in English Annex: Responses from the US Department of Justice The 149-page report, “‘How Can You Throw Us Back?’: Asylum Seekers Abused in the US and Deported to Harm in Cameroon,” traces what happened to the estimated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


