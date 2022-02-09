Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the government's $2.2bn, 10-year plan get a better return on Australian research? It all depends on changing the culture

By Jared Mondschein, Senior Research Fellow, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Rajat Roy, Associate Professor, Bond Business School, Bond University
Australia has world-class research but low rates of research commercialisation by global standards. The scale and cultural focus of the government’s plan mean it could have an impact on this problem.The Conversation


