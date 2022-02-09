Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Hijab Ban in India Sparks Outrage, Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students protesting in New Delhi against the hijab ban in some schools in Karnataka state, India, February 8, 2022.  © 2022 Naveen Sharma / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images Over the past month, several government-run educational institutions in India’s Karnataka state have banned Muslim female students from wearing the hijab, or headscarf. The state government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has backed the discriminatory ban, passing a directive last week saying, “clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should…


© Human Rights Watch -


