Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Amnesty International condemns conviction of six of the ‘Guapinol eight’

By Amnesty International
Today the sentencing court in Trujillo, in the department of Colón, northern Honduras, found six of the eight prisoners of conscience known as the “Guapinol eight”, José Daniel Márquez, Kelvin Alejandro Romero, José Abelino Cedillo, Porfirio Sorto Cedillo, Ewer Alexander Cedillo, Orbin Nahún Hernández, guilty of the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty and aggravated […] The post Honduras: Amnesty International condemns conviction of six of the ‘Guapinol eight’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


