Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liberal revolt removes all discrimination against gay and transgender children

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
In a humiliation rebuff to Scott Morrison, a revolt by Liberal backbenchers has struck down the provisions of the sex discrimination legislation that allow discrimination against gay and transgender children.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Honduras: Amnesty International condemns conviction of six of the ‘Guapinol eight’
~ Chimpanzees rub insects on open wounds – new research suggests treating others may not be uniquely human
~ We reconstructed Britain of millions of years ago to see what climate breakdown will involve
~ LGBT rights in eastern Europe: explaining financial benefits makes a big difference to people's views – new findings
~ Ski jump: Flying or falling with style?
~ New research suggests modern humans lived in Europe 10,000 years earlier than previously thought, in Neanderthal territories
~ Meet Vivienne Binns, the Australian artist whose work was called 'an affront to masculinity'
~ Time for a reckoning: Cricket Australia, fossil fuel sponsorship and climate change
~ The myth that won't die: shutting down immigration did not kickstart the economy
~ 15 things not to do when using a rapid antigen test, from storing in the freezer to sampling snot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter