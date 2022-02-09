New research suggests modern humans lived in Europe 10,000 years earlier than previously thought, in Neanderthal territories
By Ludovic Slimak, CNRS Permanent Member, Université Toulouse – Jean Jaurès
Clément Zanolli, Paleoanthropologist, Université de Bordeaux
Jason E. Lewis, Lecturer of Anthropology and Assistant Director of the Turkana Basin Institute, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
Laure Metz, Archaeologist at Aix-Marseille Université and Affiliated Researcher in Anthropology, University of Connecticut
Stone artifacts and a fossil tooth point to Homo sapiens living at Grotte Mandrin 54,000 years ago, at a time when Neanderthals were still living in Europe.
