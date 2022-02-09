Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Sheep Look Up: cult 1970s sci-fi novel predicted today's climate crisis

By Dan Taylor, Lecturer in Social and Political Thought, The Open University
Share this article
Smog-ridden cities. Endless war. Water so polluted it cannot be drunk. Crop failure. Acid rain. A pandemic of antibiotic-resistant diseases. Declining life expectancy and human fertility. Endangered bees, collapsing agriculture. Mass extinctions have finished off most birds and fish. Only the wealthiest can afford quality organic food, while the poor subsist on lab-produced junk (with added tranquilisers). A celebrity president peddles misinformation in tweet-like slogans. A disillusioned academic tries in vain to bring about change, while his followers block roads and resort to terrorism.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New evidence of discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL since 2018
~ Platinum Jubilee: royal memorabilia has captivated the public for centuries
~ Our meat obsession is destroying the planet – the solution is to change how we see animals
~ Basic income support in South Africa: risks, rewards and what it will take
~ Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here's what we can do about it
~ Canada needs to cut carbon, not try to capture it
~ Candice Bergen's nod to Trump is a sign of Canada's descent, but the Charter may save us
~ How books, movies and TV help us understand the infodemic, anti-vax messages and conspiracy theories
~ Après un quatrième coup d'État en Afrique de l'Ouest, il est temps de réajuster la réponse internationale
~ How Lourdes became a byword for hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter