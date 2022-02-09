Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here's what we can do about it

By David W. Denning, Principal Investigator, Manchester Fungal infection Group, University of Manchester
Even though annual deaths from Aids are coming down – from a peak of 1.9 million in 2004 to 690,000 in 2020 - that’s still way too many. In 2020, 214,000 people with Aids died of tuberculosis (TB), though only about 50% were confirmed cases while the rest were uncertain. More people probably die of fungal disease than of TB, both…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


