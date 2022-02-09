Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dogs can be trained to sniff out COVID-19 – a team of forensic researchers explain the science

By Kenneth G. Furton, Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Florida International University
Julian Mendel, Research Assistant Professor in Forensic Research, Florida International University
Kelvin J. Frank Jr., Forensic Science Professor / Postdoctoral Research Associate, Florida International University
Share this article
Dogs have such sensitive noses that they can be trained to detect the odors of crop pests, endangered species, illegal drugs – and diseases like COVID-19.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Après un quatrième coup d'État en Afrique de l'Ouest, il est temps de réajuster la réponse internationale
~ How Lourdes became a byword for hope
~ Japan's Shinto religion is going global and attracting online followers
~ Study suggests new evidence of discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL since 2018
~ The Jan. 6 Capitol attacks offer a reminder – distrust in government has long been part of Republicans' playbook
~ Pandemic-related school closings likely to have far-reaching effects on child well-being
~ Disasters can wipe out affordable housing forever unless communities plan ahead – that loss hurts the economy
~ Partnering up can help you grow as an individual – here's the psychology of a romantic relationship that expands the self
~ The cost of living crisis means now is not the right time to raise national insurance
~ ‘I did not see them; I saw their soul’: retreats are more about magical encounters than self-exploration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter