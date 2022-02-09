Dogs can be trained to sniff out COVID-19 – a team of forensic researchers explain the science
By Kenneth G. Furton, Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Florida International University
Julian Mendel, Research Assistant Professor in Forensic Research, Florida International University
Kelvin J. Frank Jr., Forensic Science Professor / Postdoctoral Research Associate, Florida International University
Dogs have such sensitive noses that they can be trained to detect the odors of crop pests, endangered species, illegal drugs – and diseases like COVID-19.
- Wednesday, February 9, 2022