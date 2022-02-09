The Jan. 6 Capitol attacks offer a reminder – distrust in government has long been part of Republicans' playbook
By Amy Fried, John M. Nickerson Professor of Political Science, University of Maine
Douglas B. Harris, Professor of political science, Loyola University Maryland
The Republican Party has a decadeslong relationship with using distrust to incite its base and draw in more supporters – the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks just offer the latest example of this tactic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 9, 2022