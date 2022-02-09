Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chimpanzees rub insects on open wounds: here's why it's a fascinating discovery

By Alexander Piel, Lecturer in Anthropology, University College London, UCL
Fiona Stewart, Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
The chimpanzees of the Rekambo community in Gabon, West Africa never fail to surprise. For a start, they are known to kill and eat tortoises, which set them apart from any other community of chimpanzees. Now they have been seen displaying another unique behaviour – one which has never been seen before despite many years of painstaking research.

In their new study published in the journal Current Biology, researchers have described how they saw Rekambo chimpanzees applying…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Après un quatrième coup d'État en Afrique de l'Ouest, il est temps de réajuster la réponse internationale
~ How Lourdes became a byword for hope
~ Japan's Shinto religion is going global and attracting online followers
~ Study suggests new evidence of discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL since 2018
~ Dogs can be trained to sniff out COVID-19 – a team of forensic researchers explain the science
~ The Jan. 6 Capitol attacks offer a reminder – distrust in government has long been part of Republicans' playbook
~ Pandemic-related school closings likely to have far-reaching effects on child well-being
~ Disasters can wipe out affordable housing forever unless communities plan ahead – that loss hurts the economy
~ Partnering up can help you grow as an individual – here's the psychology of a romantic relationship that expands the self
~ The cost of living crisis means now is not the right time to raise national insurance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter