Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson exposes the weakness at the heart of a 'good chaps' rule of government

By Stefan Stern, Visiting Professor of Management Practice, Cass Business School, City, University of London
Share this article
It can be easy to get swept up in the drama surrounding Boris Johnson. He, after all, appears to encourage it. But the current instability plaguing the British government raises more important questions than what will happen to one man. As the administration lurches from one crisis to the next and backbench MPs wrestle with what to do about it, the fundamental flaws of the British system are becoming ever more apparent.

At the heart of the matter is a prime minister who is content to ignore the conventions and generally accepted practices of the established system. His story truly exposes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Après un quatrième coup d'État en Afrique de l'Ouest, il est temps de réajuster la réponse internationale
~ How Lourdes became a byword for hope
~ Japan's Shinto religion is going global and attracting online followers
~ Study suggests new evidence of discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL since 2018
~ Dogs can be trained to sniff out COVID-19 – a team of forensic researchers explain the science
~ The Jan. 6 Capitol attacks offer a reminder – distrust in government has long been part of Republicans' playbook
~ Pandemic-related school closings likely to have far-reaching effects on child well-being
~ Disasters can wipe out affordable housing forever unless communities plan ahead – that loss hurts the economy
~ Partnering up can help you grow as an individual – here's the psychology of a romantic relationship that expands the self
~ The cost of living crisis means now is not the right time to raise national insurance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter