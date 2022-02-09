Tolerance.ca
NFTs: WWF tried raising money with digital art but backtracked – environmental charities should follow suit

By Peter Howson, Senior Lecturer in International Development, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Most online images are just a right-click away from being in someone’s personal collection. They’re free, pretty much. So it’s tough for charities to fundraise with them. That is, until 2017 when non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, came along. Unlike regular pieces of digital media, NFTs can’t be so easily copied. And for as long as they have existed, there have been conservation charities using them for fundraising.

A cartoon drawing of a cat-turtle named Honu


