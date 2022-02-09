Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India's Mising tribe lives in traditional flood-resilient homes to adapt to climate change

By Moushumi Basu
Share this article
The Mising community in the Indian state of Assam manage to survive in their unique and traditional flood-resilient housing system called chang ghar, perched above the ground on bamboo stilts.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Après un quatrième coup d'État en Afrique de l'Ouest, il est temps de réajuster la réponse internationale
~ How Lourdes became a byword for hope
~ Japan's Shinto religion is going global and attracting online followers
~ Study suggests new evidence of discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL since 2018
~ Dogs can be trained to sniff out COVID-19 – a team of forensic researchers explain the science
~ The Jan. 6 Capitol attacks offer a reminder – distrust in government has long been part of Republicans' playbook
~ Pandemic-related school closings likely to have far-reaching effects on child well-being
~ Disasters can wipe out affordable housing forever unless communities plan ahead – that loss hurts the economy
~ Partnering up can help you grow as an individual – here's the psychology of a romantic relationship that expands the self
~ The cost of living crisis means now is not the right time to raise national insurance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter