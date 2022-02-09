Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Authorities target political parties in their latest clampdown

By Amnesty International
In the past month alone, the Algerian authorities have suspended one political party and threatened two additional ones with a similar fate, Amnesty International said today. They have also sentenced one leader of a political party to two years in prison for expressing his opinions against repression in the country, bringing the total number of […]


© Amnesty International -


