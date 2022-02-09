Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School anxiety in the time of COVID: how parents and teachers can help kids cope

By Christine Grové, Educational and Developmental Psychologist & Academic, Monash University
Kelly-Ann Allen, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Monash University
Share this article
Many Australian children are returning to school after spending the best part of two years learning from home. Such a long break can understandably make many anxious. But there are ways to help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Making change, making history, making noise: Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame at the National Press Club
~ Does the state's failure to act enable online sexual violence in North Macedonia?
~ Tunisia: Secret Detentions Under Cover of State of Emergency
~ UK Energy Price Hike Threatens to Worsen Poverty Crisis
~ Kazakhstan: Set Independent Inquiry into January Events
~ China: Imprisoned Tibetan Monk’s Health in Peril
~ Myanmar: Japan Construction Giant Should End Military Partnership
~ The five broken circles, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington and London try to preserve their domination over Europe, by Thierry Meyssan
~ The stunning recovery of a heavily polluted river in the heart of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter