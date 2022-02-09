School anxiety in the time of COVID: how parents and teachers can help kids cope
By Christine Grové, Educational and Developmental Psychologist & Academic, Monash University
Kelly-Ann Allen, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Monash University
Many Australian children are returning to school after spending the best part of two years learning from home. Such a long break can understandably make many anxious. But there are ways to help.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 9, 2022