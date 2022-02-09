Tolerance.ca
Tunisia: Secret Detentions Under Cover of State of Emergency

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators gather during a protest against President Kais Saied on September 18, 2021, in Tunis. © 2021 AP Photo/Riadh Drid (Tunis) – The Tunisian authorities are using what they are calling assigned residences to conceal secret detentions on the pretext of a state of emergency, Human Rights Watch said today. The cases of a former Interior Ministry employee, Fathi Beldi, and others illustrate a dangerous escalation in the imposition of exceptional measures under the state of emergency. Assigned residences were already common under former President Béji Caïd Essebsi.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


