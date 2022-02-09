Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Energy Price Hike Threatens to Worsen Poverty Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold placards during a rally urging the government to help people with their energy bills, London, United Kingdom, January 31, 2022. © 2022 Vuk Valcic / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images Last week, the United Kingdom government raised the price energy providers can charge customers by 54 percent in response to rising fossil fuel costs, putting the human right to an adequate standard of living at risk for millions. Poverty rates have risen sharply in UK households with children over the last decade, and utility bills hit these families hardest. With gas and…


© Human Rights Watch -


