Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Set Independent Inquiry into January Events

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Troops are seen at the main square in Almaty, Kazakhstan where hundreds of people were protesting against the government, after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, January 6, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva (Berlin) – The Kazakhstan government should invite international experts to join its domestic investigative efforts into serious human rights violations during the January 2022 protests and violence to ensure that the results are seen as credible, Human Rights Watch said today. The statement followed a meeting between Mukhtar…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ China: Imprisoned Tibetan Monk’s Health in Peril
~ Myanmar: Japan Construction Giant Should End Military Partnership
~ The five broken circles, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington and London try to preserve their domination over Europe, by Thierry Meyssan
~ The stunning recovery of a heavily polluted river in the heart of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area
~ Autism is still underdiagnosed in girls and women. That can compound the challenges they face
~ 'Maeve's law' would let IVF parents access technology to prevent mitochondrial disease. Here's what the Senate is debating
~ A gutful of lunchbox hype – has selling 'good bugs not drugs' for kids' health gone too far?
~ How not to build a capital: what Indonesia can learn from other master-planned cities' mistakes
~ Your guide to the best figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics – through the eyes of a dancer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter