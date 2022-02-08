'Maeve's law' would let IVF parents access technology to prevent mitochondrial disease. Here's what the Senate is debating
By David Thorburn, co-Group Leader, Brain & Mitochondrial Research, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Megan Munsie, Professor Emerging Technologies (Stem Cells), The University of Melbourne
Parents at risk of passing on genetic disease to their children via mutations in the mother’s mitochondrial DNA could soon use a new IVF-based treatment involving healthy donor mitochondria.
- Tuesday, February 8, 2022