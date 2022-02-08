Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How not to build a capital: what Indonesia can learn from other master-planned cities' mistakes

By Dorina Pojani, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Most new capitals are dreary, overpowering, underserviced and unaffordable. Here’s how Nusantara, Indonesia’s new planned capital, can avoid the same pitfalls.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Maeve's law' would let IVF parents access technology to prevent mitochondrial disease. Here's what the Senate is debating
~ A gutful of lunchbox hype – has selling 'good bugs not drugs' for kids' health gone too far?
~ Your guide to the best figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics – through the eyes of a dancer
~ Fishing, pollution and rising temperatures: how marine science can help us save the oceans
~ Banning ‘Maus’ only exposes the significance of this searing graphic novel about the Holocaust
~ What the 'freedom convoy' reveals about the ties among politics, police and the law
~ Syria: Fatal shooting of a child in al-Hol camp must be a call to international action
~ Queen Camilla: why the royal title change matters
~ The 50 biggest US donors gave or pledged nearly $28 billion in 2021 – Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates account for $15 billion of that total
~ Olympic skiers and snowboarders are competing on 100% fake snow – the science of how it's made and how it affects performance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter