Human Rights Observatory

China: Imprisoned Tibetan Monk’s Health in Peril

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Go Sherab Gyatso, summer 2020.  © Private (New York) – The Chinese government should immediately and unconditionally release the imprisoned Tibetan monk and religious philosopher Go Sherab Gyatso, Human Rights Watch said today. Close associates outside of Tibet say Go Sherab Gyatso’s health has recently worsened. He suffers from a chronic lung condition, and may not be receiving adequate medical treatment in prison. “Once again the Chinese government’s wrongful imprisonment of a Tibetan risks becoming a death sentence,” said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human…


© Human Rights Watch -


