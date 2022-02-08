The 50 biggest US donors gave or pledged nearly $28 billion in 2021 – Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates account for $15 billion of that total
By David Campbell, Associate Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Elizabeth J. Dale, Associate Professor of Nonprofit Leadership, Seattle University
Jasmine McGinnis Johnson, Associate Professor of Public Policy and Public Administration, George Washington University
Three scholars weigh in regarding the priorities of these wealthy American donors, who gave less to social service and racial justice groups than in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Tuesday, February 8, 2022