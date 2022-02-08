Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I will never be considered human': the devastating trauma LGBTQ+ people suffer in religious settings

By Joel Hollier, Sessional Academic, University of Sydney
Share this article
The practice of excluding LGBT+ people from religious spaces has a long, winding history. New research sheds light on the experiences of two dozen people here in Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Syria: Fatal shooting of a child in al-Hol camp must be a call to international action
~ Queen Camilla: why the royal title change matters
~ The 50 biggest US donors gave or pledged nearly $28 billion in 2021 – Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates account for $15 billion of that total
~ Olympic skiers and snowboarders are competing on 100% fake snow – the science of how it's made and how it affects performance
~ Cryptocurrency, NFTs and the metaverse threaten an environmental nightmare – here’s how to avoid it
~ Erin O'Toole's ouster shows the impact of leadership selection rules
~ Cost of living crisis: historical evidence suggests voters could quickly turn against Tories
~ Why the NZ government is right to rule out rent controls as a housing crisis solution
~ A brief history of African nations at the Olympic Winter Games
~ Nutrition in adolescence: Multiple challenges, lifelong consequences and the foundation for adult health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter