Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: President’s moves to shut down High Judicial Council poses ‘grave threat’ to human rights

By Amnesty International
President Kais Saied’s moves to shut down Tunisia’s High Judicial Council, an independent judicial oversight body set up after the country’s 2011 revolution to shield judges from government influence, pose a serious threat to judicial independence and fair trial rights in the country, Amnesty International said today. In videotaped remarks to Tunisia’s interior minister and […] The post Tunisia: President’s moves to shut down High Judicial Council poses ‘grave threat’ to human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


