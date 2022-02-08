Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Energy prices: how COVID helped them to surge – and why they won't go down any time soon

By Bruce Morley, Lecturer in Economics, University of Bath
After months of volatility and concern, it was revealed that energy costs for the average household in the UK will increase by £693 this year. A steep rise, it came as wholesale gas prices jumped to about 300% higher than at the beginning of 2021. These are historically high levels, never reached before in the UK.

