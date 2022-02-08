Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Pushbacks are 'Morally Reprehensible'

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A damaged inflatable small boat is pictured on the shore in Calais, northern France, November 25, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Michel Spingler Today, the House of Lords has the chance to take a stand against the UK government’s attempt to “legalize” pushbacks in the English Channel. The House will debate an amendment to the Nationality and Borders Bill, which would ensure UK officials cannot take any action at sea inconsistent with the UK’s international legal obligations. Last November, 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel, the worst tragedy to date in the…


© Human Rights Watch -


